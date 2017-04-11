GREAT FALLS – Cascade County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect from Tuesday’s home invasion just outside of Great Falls.

David Delbert Herron, 67, a resident of Cascade was found dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday afternoon.

Heron allegedly broke into a house on Tumbleweed Lane on Monday, an altercation occurred inside the home between the suspect and a resident before the resident ran to a neighbor’s house to call the police shortly before 1 p.m.

Sheriff Edwards said the incident “was not a random act,” which means that the home appears to have been specifically targeted.

At some point, authorities said the suspect likely caused the fire in the home.

A deputy responding to the scene reported an encounter with the suspect at a nearby junction in the road several hundred meters in front of the house. He admitted to chasing the suspect into another home.

The suspect invaded the home and forced the homeowner out.

The deputy detained the homeowner in his car to investigate.

Law enforcement officers began surrounding the second home when they heard several gunshots.

As officers closed in, they found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in the backyard of the second house.

The house that burned has been deemed a complete loss.

The amount of damage caused by the fire has not yet been determined.