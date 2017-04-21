GREAT FALLS – A man was shot by an officer after the Great Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance Thursday night.

Great Falls Police Chief David Bowen said that two officers were called to a disturbance at about 9:45 p.m. between a man and a woman at an apartment on the 4200 block of Central Avenue.

The man had a weapon and refused to comply with officer’s commands.

Chief Bowen said that one of the officers then shot the man, wounding him.

The man was taken to Benefis Health System for treatment of his injuries and is reported to be in “stable” condition.

The woman was taken to Benefis for treatment of the injuries she sustained in the altercation with the man.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature or extent of the injuries sustained by either person.

Chief Bowen has requested that the Department of Criminal Investigation of the Montana Department of Justice conduct the investigation into the incident, as is standard when an officer is involved in a shooting.

Authorities have not yet released the names of any of the people involved.

We will update you as we get more information.