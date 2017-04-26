HELENA – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the review of dozens of national monuments designated by his predecessors over the past 20 years.

The only national monument in Montana subject to review would be the Upper Missouri River Breaks.

The 377,000 acre monument was designated by President Clinton in 2001.

Secretary of Interior, Ryan Zinke said the order does not strip any monuments of their current designation, or loosen environmental regulations.

Story continues below



But the order still concerns conservation groups like the Montana Wilderness Association.

Calling it an “All-out assault” on national monuments and public lands, the MWA in a statement Wednesday said Trump wants to eliminate protections for, “some of America’s most spectacular lands, waters, and cultural sites, opening them up to drilling and mining.”

MWA Conservation Director John Todd in the statement called the Antiquities Act an essential pillar of public lands legacy.

“If Secretary Zinke is indeed a Roosevelt conservationist, as he says he is, then he’ll stand up for Roosevelt’s Antiquities Act and with the 77 percent of Montanans who support existing national monuments, including the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

The three other national monuments in Montana are under 200 acres and designated before 1996.

They include the Big Hole Battlefield, Lewis and Clark Caverns and Pompeys Pillar.