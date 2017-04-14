HELENA – Organ donors were recognized at the Gift of Life Ceremony on Friday, at the Capitol Rotunda.

Families of donors received recognition for their loved ones from the Governor’s office and Life-Center Northwest.

Nationwide there are over 118,000 people waiting for life-saving transplants, currently, in Montana that number is over 200.

On average 22 people die every waiting for an organ transplant.

Governor Steve Bullock spoke at the event, saying Montana has a deep appreciation and gratitude for an organ donor’s generous and heroic act.

He added that these Montanans generosity give hope to others.

Pat Goldhahn of Fairfield told MTN the event honored the memory of his 15-year-old daughter Lauryn.

Lauryn died in a car crash and her organs were donated.

Goldhahn added, “I think you fear that people are going to forget your loss, your lost loved one. And you don’t want that to happen. So these are just great things to help honor them and especially for the give of life they’ve given too.”

April is National Donate Life Month.

Montana ranks first in the nation for registered organ donors per capita with 89 percent of adults registered.

