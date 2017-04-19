HELENA – Montana game wardens announced on Wednesday that they have captured a pair of orphaned black bear cubs.

The cubs’ mother was killed by a pickup truck on Tuesday near Rogers Pass on Highway 200.

It happened near mile marker 93 just east of Rogers Pass.

FWP had been searching for the cubs since Tuesday after they ran from the area.

“We located their den and found both cubs in it,” said Fish, Wildlife and Parks Game Warden Brady Murphy.

The cubs were just a couple of months old. Murphy estimated their weight at about five pounds each.

They will be taken to FWP’s wildlife center in Helena.