The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is holding its 20th annual art auction Saturday to raise money to support exhibits and local artists.

Nearly 200 people are expected to attend the auction this year, with more than 100 pieces of art offered through silent and live auctions.

The auction supports the museum’s mission to provide contemporary art and cultural opportunities in North Central Montana.

The museum added new options this year, selling some pieces during Western Art Week.

Story continues below



Also new this year is an option for buyers to bid on silent auction items or pay a “buy it now” price and take it home.

Executive Director Tracy Houck said “Buyers won’t be disappointed and there is nothing better than finding a piece of art that speaks to your heart and soul and to find out it was made locally.”

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, 1400 1st Ave N.

The live auction begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at $75 per person.

MTN’s Michelle Morgan