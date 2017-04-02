MTN is proud to present the 2017 Red Ants Pants Music Festival!

The lineup was announced on and tickets are now on sale.

Featured performers include the Bellamy Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Asleep At The Wheel, Shooter Jennings & Waymore’s Outlaws, Turnpike Troubadours, and Parker Millsap.

Long after the final act, your support of the Festival has a lasting impact on Montana communities. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales support the non-profit Red Ants Pants Foundation’s grant cycle, which supports people and projects that expand women’s leadership, boost rural communities, and support working family farms and ranches.

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival joined businesses in hosting a block party on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs to announce the lineup.

“We’re thrilled about the depth and range of this year’s lineup – it is truly an incredible group of Americana’s favorite legends as well as some of the most exciting rising stars in music today,” said Red Ants Pants Music Festival founder and producer Sarah Calhoun. “Come connect with good folks and celebrate rural Montana with us this summer.”

This is the seventh year of the music festival, which benefits the Red Ants Pants Foundation, a nonprofit organization in support of women’s leadership, working farms and ranches, and rural communities.

Held in a cow pasture on the Jackson Ranch, and surrounded by the Big Belt, Little Belt, and Castle Mountain ranges, the festival will bring in more than two dozen different artists performing on separate stages. The weekend-long, grassroots, honky-tonkin’ music festival brings in millions of dollars to the rural economy. Last year’s festival drew a record 16,000 in attendance. NEW this year: general admission camping passes are available for purchase online for $25 per person. You may also purchase camping passes the weekend of the festival, as always.

2017 Red Ants Pants Music Festival Lineup

Full details available at RedAntsPantsMusicFestival.com

The Bellamy Brothers

Lucinda Williams * Asleep At The Wheel

Shooter Jennings & Waymore’s Outlaws * Turnpike Troubadours

Parker Millsap

James McMurtry * Mandolin Orange

The Waifs * Jeffrey Foucault

Sarah Potenza * Hot Club of Cowtown

Lydia Loveless

Darlingside * Monica Rizzio

Pollo Loco * The Two Tracks

Thursday Night Street Dance

Plus 15 Side Stage Performers!

500 early bird tickets which are now on sale ONLINE ONLY at the discounted price of $115. We will again be offering a limited number of VIP weekend passes for $500 each. VIP ticket holders will enjoy an outstanding view of the main stage, shaded seating, and complimentary refreshments. VIP & early bird tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival is also proud to announce the 2017 poster competition winner, Dana Leonard! This year, we saw so many exceptional submissions, we just couldn’t choose one runner-up. Therefore, each of our ticket types will feature a different work of art from: Runner-up #1 Liz Chappie Zoller of Three Forks, MT; Runner-up #2 Robin Zehntner of White Sulphur Springs and Missoula, MT; and Runner-up #3 Diane Whitehead of Ovando, MT.