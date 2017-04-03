GREAT FALLS – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Monday kicked off NoMore Violence week at Great Falls College-MSU.

All week long, the school is hosting presentations and panels to raise awareness about topics such as human trafficking, domestic violence and child abuse.

On Monday morning, students from Sunnyside Elementary School helped plant about 1,600 pinwheels on the lawn at Great Falls College-MSU.

The pinwheels are meant to serve as a reminder of the children lost to child abuse and those who may still be in an abusive situation.

Story continues below



NoMore Violence Week organizer Cherie McKeever hopes that when community members see the pinwheels, they will be reminded that not every home is a safe environment, and that they can help.

“It’s not only no more violence, it’s no more silence,” said McKeever, who is a science teacher at Great Falls College-MSU. “People need to speak up and alert the authorities if they suspect there’s a problem, because often children can’t speak on their own behalf.”

Events continue throughout the week, ending with with a Kolor Me For Kids Run on Sunday.

Proceeds from the race will to the Dandelion Foundation, a Great Falls non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and family violence.

Here is information about the event check out their Facebook page.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso