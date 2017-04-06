HELENA – Helena police said they are following leads, but still haven’t apprehended the suspect who robbed Smoker Friendly tobacco shop on Wednesday night.

The police released a photo of the person police said entered the smoker friendly store on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the man entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

He was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash and three cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as white or Caucasian, wearing a white or light grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, in his mid 30s to early 40s.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery or his location is asked to contact police at 406-442-3233 or 911