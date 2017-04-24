GREAT FALLS – Great Falls police have surrounded a house on the 100 block of Smelter Avenue NW, and are searching for the suspect of what several have reported as a hit and run.

The crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m., the suspect appeared to have ditched the vehicle and ran into a nearby house along Smelter.

Police blocked off the area and are searching for the suspect; some of the officers have their guns drawn.

The name of the suspect is not yet known, nor whether he is armed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

at the scene. We will update you as we get more information.