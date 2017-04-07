POLSON – She was just named Montana’s Indian Student of the Year, but Polson’s Marita Growing Thunder isn’t pausing to celebrate.

Instead, Growing Thunder is spending her spring break walking more than 80 miles across the Flathead Indian Reservation to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women.

Her trek begins on Saturday morning near the Flathead Reservation boundary near Dayton. She’ll then spend the next six days walking along U.S. Highway North 93 toward Arlee.

Growing Thunder is a Polson High School senior who has been wearing her native regalia every day this school year to honor her culture.

Story continues below



But she’s also doing it for the hundreds of Native women who are missing or who’ve been murdered across the US and Canada – many with little or no investigation into their deaths.

She said she’s walking for those who cannot.

“Hopefully, people are acknowledging that these women are – this is a huge crisis. Instead of ignoring it as they have in the past. It’s going to be a personal battle as well as a public one in the community, the American Indian community,” Growing Thunder said.

She plans on arriving at the Flathead Indian Reservation sign in Arlee by April 13 and is inviting others to walk with her or to show signs of support along the route.

MTN’s Jill Valley