HELENA – Prickly Pear Land laid a new walking bridge over Tenmile Creek on Tuesday.

The bridge is part of the Peaks to Creeks initiative.

The new bridge will allow a continuous walking trail from Spring Meadow Lake to Fort Harrison.

According to the PPLT website, Peaks to Creeks consists of 556 acres in two parcels – one along the banks of Tenmile Creek and the other on Sevenmile Creek.

The initiative started as a way to grant public access to the urban boundaries to the waterways which previously did not exist.

The proposed trail would also connect to the Centennial Trail that starts at Montana Wild.

Currently there are around 40 groups volunteering their time to improve the Peaks to Creek trail system.

Because of the diversity among the the community sponsors, the Land Trust Alliance hailed the project as one of the top community conservation projects in the western U.S.

The trail will provide direct access to outdoor space for recovering veterans and visiting family members as well as offer new commuter routes to the VA hospital and Fort Harrison.

PPLT Executive Director, Mary Hollow said these types of trails are getting harder to find in a growing Montana.

“The community in general just doesn’t have just have access to Tenmile Creek which is our water source. And this parcel will provide the only urban access to ten mile creek. So this bridge really represents a key piece to the Peaks to Creeks initiative,” Hollow said.

Hollow added that these types of projects wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous community support they’ve received.

For a map of the full project click here.

For more information on Peaks to Creeks click here.