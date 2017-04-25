HELENA – Dozens of Montanans were recognized Tuesday for their efforts to support local children and families.

At the annual Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect Conference, Governor Steve Bullock honored individuals who are foster parents, judges, child protection specialists and special youth advocates.

Among the recipients were Ken Elliot and his late wife Jana who died in a car crash last year.

The couple was named 2017 Foster Parents of the Year.

Future foster parents of the year awards will be named after Jana.

“To see the Governor here and the director here and the hundreds and hundreds of other people here who work tirelessly everyday — it is a good feeling to know we’re part of that team here,” Elliot said.

The Governor was joined by Montana Children’s Trust Fund, Court Appointed Special

Advocates (CASA) of Montana and the Department of Public Health and Human Services Child and Family Services Division.

Numerous other children’s organizations were onsite at the conference to highlight their services.

For a complete list of the winners and honorable mentions, see below:

Montana Children’s Trust Fund Awards

Strengthening Families Award – Kathy Dillman, Roundup

Pinwheels for Prevention Award – Percelia Buffalo BullTail, Hardin.

Montana Service to Children Award – Ann Gilkey, Helena.

Outstanding Corporate Citizenship – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Awards

CASA Volunteer of the Year – Patti Boggess, Anaconda

CASA Champion, Polly Cavill – Plains

Child and Family Services Division (CFSD)