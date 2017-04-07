HELENA – Lewis and Clark County law enforcement remain tight lipped about a recent operation they conducted on Turk road.

Investigators spent five days on the property of Katy Wessel and John Mehan beginning last Friday.

Sheriff Leo Dutton wouldn’t comment about the operation, or the sealed warrant issued that allowed deputies on the property.

What Dutton did say was that the operation was in connection with the death of John “Mike” Crites who disappeared in June of 2011.

Story continues below



Parts of his dismembered remains were found on MacDonald pass in January of 2012.

Crites, Mehan and Wessel had a long history of violent disputes before Crites disappeared.

Crites’ death followed a series of disputes with them, over road and land easements and allegations of trespassing. He was supposed to meet with someone about one of the disputes on the day he was reported missing.

Sheriff Dutton said as long as he is sheriff, the investigation will continue.

No charges have ever been filed in Crites’ death.

“There’s people who are unsettled due to the fact that we were up there again, but I want them to know that they are safe and there are continued efforts to solve this. We will continue to work; it’s one of the things that we’re not ready to disclose yet. Because our eventual goal is to find the criminal or criminals that are responsible for the death of Mike Crites.”

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for death of Crites.