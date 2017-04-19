HELENA – The Democratic candidate for Montana’s U.S. House seat visited Helena Wednesday vowing to protect Social Security and Medicare from any proposed cuts.

Rob Quist, of Creston, appeared at the Lewis and Clark County Library alongside Max Ritchman, President and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

Richtman said the two entitlement programs are more important to Montanans than other states.

“Montana has a slightly older population than many other states and about 225,000 Montanans receive Social Security and a little less receive Medicare,” Richtman said.

According to Richtman, over $3 billion a year comes into the state from these entitlement programs.

Quist supports the Social Security 2100 Act which aims to make Social Security solvent beyond 2088, partly by raising the payroll tax on individuals who make more than $400,000 annually. Quist said he also wants to bring down the cost of prescription drugs.

Quist’s stop in Helena was part of a broader tour of the state this week that included stopovers in Missoula, Great Falls and Billings.

MTN’s Jacob Fuhrer