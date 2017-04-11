GREAT FALLS – Rob Quist, the Democratic candidate for Montana’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, stopped in Great Falls on Tuesday to talk with small business owners.

The election for the House seat vacated by now-Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will be held May 25.

Quist will face Republican candidate Greg Gianforte and Libertarian candidate Mark Wicks in the election.

At the discussion held at the Celtic Cowboy restaurant, Quist said that as a small business owner himself (with his sound company, tech people and booking agency), he understands the challenges they face.

Story continues below



He said that reforming the tax code to work for small business owners would be a priority of his.

Quist also talked about closing tax loopholes for companies that are out-sourcing jobs overseas.

He spoke about strengthening support for Montana producers, telling MTN News that farmers and ranchers need someone in congress who is going to stand up for them.

When asked about the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Quist said, “First of all, it hasn’t been implemented so nothing’s really going to be changing, but I think that we need to really have some strong bilateral trade agreements for our farmers and ranchers. Farmers, they export 80 percent of their grain overseas and right now, my family still has a farm up in Glacier County. They had one of their best years they ever had last year, but prices being so low last year, it didn’t help them at all.”

President Trump promised “pleasant surprises” on Wednesday in regard to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Quist said NAFTA isn’t perfect, but he wants to continue to work on trade.

“There’s always funny things that happen,” said Quist. “To give you an example, my family sold some grain to someone in Canada. They took it up across the border, had it re-classified as feed and got a higher price for it. But, at the same time, I think it’s our trade agreements that keep good relations and keep things flowing.”

He added that trade is a national security issue, saying that when we have good trade relationships with other countries, we’re less likely to have ‘war-like’ options.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso