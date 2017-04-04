GREAT FALLS – The Montana Museum of Railroad History at the state fairgrounds in Great Falls recently installed a replica of the Anaconda Copper Mining Company smokestack.

The cardboard and plastic replica is 1/160 the actual size of the original stack, which was more than 500 feet tall.

The largest layout in the museum, where the replica stack has been installed, once belonged to Cascade cattle rancher Pete Ellis, who had worked on the layout from the mid-1950’s until his passing in 2003.

The layout was held in several structures on Ellis’ property before his family donated it to the museum in the early 2000’s.

The museum said they are one step closer to reaching Ellis’ final vision for the layout by installing the replica of the stack.

Dean Zook, Montana Museum of Railroad History president, explained, “This is a more, you know, a representative layout of you might say Montana generally. Pete described his railroad, he called it Treasure State Railroad, as a little short-line railroad, mythical of course, that connected the Great Northern Railroad at one end with the Milwaukee at the other. And it would go through Montana, you would see the types of things you would see in Montana.”

The Montana Museum of Railroad History will be open this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. as a participating organization in the Great Falls Sampler Sunday Museum Consortium.

Starting on April 15, the museum will be open every Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

Admission to the museum is always free.