HELENA – Buses full of the new recruits from all over the state arrived at the Fort Harrison Friday for a boot camp over the weekend.

The young soldiers were “welcomed” by their drill sergeants.

Known as “The Devil’s Brigade Warrior Challenge,” the event honored the original Devil’s Brigade commando unit that fought in World War II.

Modern Special Forces traced their heritage back to the unit.

Over the next few days the recruits will take part in drills and classes to help prepare them for basic training.

Recruits will learn a number of skills such as weapons assembly, land navigation and combat lifesaving.

The challenge is also a competition between the different detachments from around the state to see which recruits preform the best.

Both the drill sergeants and recruits said they enjoy the challenge.

SFC Troy Braun of the U.S. Army said, “I love it. I’m 100 percent a teacher at heart and so working with the recruits, I love seeing them just grow and develop and become soldiers.

PFC Johanna Lembke of Kalispell added, “I love everything about it. It’s a pride thing you get to wear the uniform. You get to do something that not a lot of people get to do. And it’s really really awesome to see how patriotic people are about it and people really respect people in the military.”

Sergeant Braun said that the ultimate goal of the event is to set up these soldiers to succeed in their military career.

Braun said he would be proud to welcome the next generation of soldiers once their training is complete.