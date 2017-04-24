Happy Monday!

I hope you all had a great weekend and were able to take advantage of Saturday’s sunshine. This picture of my dog was taken near the top of Teton Pass Ski Area on a beautiful day for a hike and ski. Storm systems are lined up for the rest of April, and a sunny day like last Saturday may not happen until this coming Sunday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Gallatin, Powder River, Carter, Big Horn, and Rosebud Counties. A WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect for the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains. Low pressure will move through the state tonight with showers, thunderstorms, and lowering snow levels to near 5,000′. Eastern Montana will be dry tonight, with most of the wet and white weather over the central and eastern areas. After a solid soaking tonight, showers and higher elevation snow showers will continue tomorrow. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is also possible. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s. A few breaks in the cloud cover are likely in northeast Montana, but otherwise it will be a mainly cloudy day. Wednesday morning, there will be a little sunshine before showers and thunderstorms move through in the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the 50s to near 60. By Thursday, widespread rain and snow will fall through most of the state. Snow levels could drop down to the valley floors and plains, as highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. Snow will accumulate over the mountain passes. So you may not want to take those snow tires off just yet. Friday will be cool, breezy, and showery with mixed rain and snow. Saturday will start to dry out, but not completely. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few showers and mountain snow showers. Sunday, high pressure will briefly move in for more sunshine and a warmer day. Next Monday is May 1st, and this wet April pattern looks to continue into the beginning of May. Just think about all of those May Flowers after the April showers…

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist