BILLINGS (AP) — Authorities in southern Montana are looking for a man with an extensive criminal history who might be armed and dangerous.

Tyson Heisler, 32 years old, is wanted on a probation violation, abandoned his vehicle and ran from officers near Duck Creek along the Yellowstone River on Tuesday morning.

In 2009, Heisler was sentenced in Yellowstone County to nine years in prison following his release for multiple felony charges. In 2003, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended for his role in a home-invasion robbery in a Billings neighborhood.

Heisler and two others posed as magazine salesmen and forced their way into a home. One of the men held a gun to the homeowner while Heisler and another ransacked the house.