(HELENA) The Montana Senate has endorsed a bill raising production limits for some Montana breweries, after the addition of an amendment intended as a compromise between supporters and opponents of the changes.

Senators voted 42 to 8 Thursday for the revised House Bill 541. The current version of the bill would let breweries produce up to 60,000 barrels of beer every year, while selling beer at a taproom on the premises. It would also limit breweries with taprooms to three locations and no more than 2,000 barrels in on-premises sales.

Right now, only “small breweries” that produce up to 10,000 barrels a year are allowed to operate taprooms.

HB 541, sponsored by Republican Rep. Adam Hertz of Missoula, passed the House on an 85-14 vote in February. As originally written, the bill only increased the production limit for small breweries to 60,000 barrels.

But in the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee, senators added several amendments. One changed the new limit from 60,000 barrels to 12,000 barrels, and required all affiliated breweries’ production to be counted toward a single total. Some brewers, like the owners of Missoula’s Kettlehouse Brewery, said that change could require existing taprooms to close.

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, a Republican from Stevensville, proposed the compromise amendment. He said brewers, tavern owners and distributors all met on Thursday and came to an agreement on new language for the bill.

“If you say this and put this balance in here, then you’re saying, ‘Okay, we’re good with new breweries, that’s the way it’s going to be, but you can’t just have as many of them as you want,’” said Thomas.

Thomas’ amendment did not change several other provisions added in committee, including increases in taxes and fees on breweries that produce more than 10,000 barrels a year.

Opponents of Thomas’ amendment questioned why the changes were worked out in a private meeting.

“If we are going to do anything, let’s have it out in the public eye and not in some backroom deal,” said Republican Sen. Dee Brown of Hungry Horse.

Sen. Ed Buttrey, a Republican from Great Falls, said the Senate should pass HB 541 as it came out of committee, forcing the House and Senate to hold a public conference to work out the final wording of the bill.

“If we can do that, and all parties — distributors, the retailers and the manufacturers — can come together and on the record, on camera, on a mic, can come up and say ‘Yes, we agree,’ and shake hands together, we’ll do whatever they want us to do,” Buttrey said.