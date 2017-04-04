HELENA (AP) — The Montana Senate has given final approval to a $10.3 billion budget for the next two years, but lawmakers still haven’t decided how much to set aside in reserves.

Republicans in both chambers hope to set aside $200 million in a rainy day fund, about $100 million less than what Gov. Steve Bullock wants.

Senate Republicans say they have the minimum $200 million in their version of the budget, but Budget Director Dan Villa says Republicans could be making shaky assumptions on future revenue and on spending bills still making their way through the legislative process.

A status report released last year projects a General Fund balance of $154 million after the end of the 2019 fiscal year. However, rosier revenue forecasts over the next three years have boosted optimism.

AP writer: Bobby Caina Calvan