Once again, the seasons are changing in Montana, which means it’s time to get your vehicle ready for highway driving. While winter and traction tires are great, studs harm the road and the softer rubber compounds wear more quickly in the heat.

All season tires, on the other hand, offer better ride quality, more longevity, and lower rolling resistance for better gas mileage. So when should you make the switch? In Montana, you can legally keep studded snow tires on your vehicle until May 31 – but should you?

Here are a few tips to help you decide when and how to swap out the tires on your car or truck this year:

Check the tread to see if you potentially need new tires before you haul in those old all-season tires,

One easy way to check is by looking in the tread grooves at the wear bars. All season tires at or below the wear bars should not be installed. Many drivers put more miles on their car in the spring and summer. If you go on long trips, or simply drive more miles in the summer, opting for new tires is a good choice if your tread is below the wear bare.

Story continues below



If you are unable or unsure on how to check your tire tread, consult a local mechanic.

Find a good place to store the set of tires.

When they aren’t on your vehicle, your winter or summer tires should be thoroughly cleaned and kept in a dry area that won’t be affected by the weather.

Pay attention to the tire pressure.

When you’re ready to swap them out, make sure the tires being installed on your vehicle are inflated to the proper pressure. You usually can find this information listed on the edge of the driver’s side door, on the glove box door or in your owner’s manual.

If you need new all-season tires, be sure to find the right brand for local conditions.

There are many brands and designs to all-season tires, so finding the right option isn’t always easy. And while there are mountains of information online, reviews can be misleading as Montana drivers encounter different conditions than other drivers.

That’s why consulting local tire dealers with experience, like the experts at Eagle Tire, is the best way to find the rights tires for you.

For more than 40 years, locally owned Eagle Tire in Helena, Mont. has been your hometown tire store. They offer a wide variety of the best tire brands at great prices, including brands like Michelin, BFGoodrich, Uniroyal, Hankook, Goodyear, Toyo, Yokohama, Kumho, Bridgestone and more. With each set of new all-season tires, Eagle Tire offers a nationwide warranty at no extra charge. This warranty includes free rotations, flat repairs, road hazard coverage and roadside assistance.

Plus, the sales staff at Eagle tire knows how to help customers find the proper tire for their budget and driving needs.

Now that the weather outside has warmed, and spring tire rebates from major manufacturers are available, it’s the right time to get into a smoother riding, longer lasting, more fuel efficient all season tire.

To learn more about all-season tires, stop into your Helena Eagle Tire and Auto Repair location, visit online at EagleTireOnline.com or call 406-443-5910.