GREAT FALLS – The man accused of starting a van on fire in the O’Haire Motor Inn/ Sip N’ Dip parking garage last month has pleaded not guilty to arson and theft.

Jeremy Porter allegedly stole boxes from a van before lighting the vehicle on fire.

Porter initially denied having anything to do with the theft from the van, but later confessed to taking the items because of a drug debt.

At the time of his arrest, Porter was on probation. He has convictions in Toole County for theft, accountability to burglary, criminal mischief and issuing a bad check.

There were no injuries, but the O’Haire Motor Inn, Sip and Dip Lounge and the “Clark and Lewies” restaurant inside the hotel were all closed for cleanup for several days.

Porter’s trial date is set for Aug. 21.