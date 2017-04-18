LIVINGSTON – The woman who died Monday in an crash on an Interstate 90 construction site near Livingston has been identified as Kathleen Louise Lee.

Lee, 52 years old, was from Troy in the northwest corner of Montana.

She died after being hit by a pickup truck that was being driven by another construction worker.

The two employees both worked for Sletten Construction.

Sletten Construction released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Sletten Construction is deeply saddened by the death our employee, Kathleen Lee. The deceased was a laborer employee with our Bridge Division who in the past year had worked on several different projects for the Company. We extend our hearts and deepest sympathies to her family, friends and all those affected by this unfortunate tragedy. The circumstances surrounding this tragic event are currently under investigation by the Company. Our company CEO, Erik Sletten, is currently at the project site meeting with employees and staff in light of this tragic event.”

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the closed-off construction area.

Clay Herbst of the Park County Sheriff’s Office said, “At this time it looks like what happened is just a terrible (crash).”

Herbst said, “Both of them were working, it was not an outside car driving into the scene, it was one of the work vehicles. He was backing the vehicle up, and by all accounts quite slowly, somehow she ended up underneath the vehicle.”

Lee died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation, not the Montana Highway Patrol, because that part of the highway was closed at the time, meaning that it is considered an industrial crash.

Construction at the site has been temporarily halted while the investigation continues.

The name of the driver has not been released.

MTN’s Judy Slate