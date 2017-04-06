A small earthquake was reported overnight north of Three Forks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey , the quake registered as a 3.3 magnitude; that’s down from initial estimates of 3.5.

The quake hit at 1:02 a.m. and was about 4.8 miles deep.

It was centered near Clarkston, about 31 miles northwest of Bozeman, and 48 miles southeast of Helena.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage, but several people reported feeling it in and around Three Forks and Belgrade.

The USGS says of earthquakes of similar magnitude: “Felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Standing motor cars may rock slightly. Vibrations similar to the passing of a truck.”

According to the USGS, Montana is one of the most seismically-active states in the country, although the vast majority of recorded earthquakes are very small, causing no damage and rarely noticed by people.

Montana is located within the Intermountain Seismic Belt, an active earthquake region stretching along the Rocky Mountains. It is the fourth-most seismically active state, although the vast majority of earthquakes in Montana are too small to be felt.

But there are exceptions. About 90 years ago, a large earthquake hit southwest Montana. The quake damaged a school house in Three Forks, twisted railroad tracks along the Missouri River, and damaged a jail in White Sulphur Springs.

Ten years after that another big quake hit Helena, killing two people and causing millions of dollars in damage. It damaged churches, collapsed walls right out of homes, and hit commercial and government buildings as well.

There was also the deadly 1959 earthquake that created “Quake Lake” and shook West Yellowstone. It claimed the lives of 28 people and did the equivalent of $89 million in damage.

MTN’s David Sherman