HELENA – The Helena Police Department have reported that just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a robbery occurred at the Smoker Friendly store in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue.

A white male entered the store, waved a knife and demanded money.

The male was able to get an unknown amount of cash along with three cartons of cigarettes.

He is still at large.

HPD described him as wearing a white/light grey hoodie sweatshirt, along with blue jeans and tennis shoes. He is believed to be approximately mid-30s to early 40s.

The video surveillance from the store was able to capture two photos of the man.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update you as details emerge.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the police department at 406-442-3233 or by calling 911.