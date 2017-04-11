HELENA – The suspect wanted for last week’s robbery at the Smoker Friendly store on 11th Ave. was arrested Tuesday morning by Helena police.

Jeremy Lee Murinko was seen via video in Justice Court Tuesday afternoon, charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft.

Court documents sais the 36-year-old allegedly placed a large knife on the store counter and told the clerk, “I need you to listen up. You need to open the till and get all the money out.”

He then told the clerk to give him three cartons of cigarettes.

He allegedly tried to escape through the back door, but when the clerk told him she couldn’t unlock the door because she was, “Really scared and freaked out,” he exited through the front.

The police were able to able to identify the suspect after an employee of the casino from across the street of the store recognized him. The employee told officers Murinko had been in the casino earlier that night.

Following the robbery, Helena Police posted the security images on Facebook soliciting the public’s help. They immediately received tips on the suspect’s whereabouts.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Broadway for a report that Murinko was possibly in the area knocking on a door. Officers checked the area and Murinko was located and arrested on the 100 block of Lawrence Street.

Bond in the case has been set at $50,000.