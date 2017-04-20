Happy Thursday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Little Belt Mountains. Although other mountain ranges are not under an advisory, most of the mountain locations will see snow accumulation through Friday. Elevations above 4500′ could accumulate 1-4″, with 4-8″ above 7000′. Mountain passes will be a little slushy, especially King’s Hill Pass.

Rain showers, mountain snow, and isolated thunderstorms will continue tonight, with snow levels slowly lowering. Lows will be in the 30s to around 40. Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain, snow, and rain/snow. It will be breezy and cool with highs only in the 40s for western and central areas. Eastern Montana will warm up into the 50s. This storm will clear Friday night, and temperatures will be pretty chilly in the 20s. Saturday is the nicer of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday, another cold front will enter western Montana triggering showers and thunderstorms shortly after noon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, warmer in eastern Montana with more sunshine.

Early next week, the state will have a mix of rain showers, snow showers, and also some sun. A larger, colder storm could bring heavier rain and snow to the state on Wednesday. April continues to deliver storms with beneficial rains and snows.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist