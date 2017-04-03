Happy Monday,

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Cascade, Judith Basin, and Meagher Counties as well as the hills around Zortman until Tuesday morning. The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Rocky Mountain Front will expire at 6pm this evening.

A cold weather system will spread light snow above about 3,500′ this afternoon and evening in central and western Montana. Mountain passes will accumulate some snow on road surfaces. After dark tonight, as temperatures fall below freezing, wet roads could freeze up creating icy spots. Lows tonight will dip into the 10s and 20s. Tuesday, any clouds and mountain snow will end in the morning, with increasing sunshine through the day.

Be safe!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist