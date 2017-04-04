Pornography addiction is generally not discussed openly in society, but mental health experts say it should be.

A discussion about the link between violence, sex and pornography addiction was held Tuesday as a part of the NoMore Violence Week at Great Falls College MSU.

One of the speakers was clinical psychologist Ostin Warren, who’s worked in mental health, specializing in addiction, for eighteen years.

Warren said, “Pornography is all over the internet and yet people don’t talk about it. Parents don’t talk about it with their children, that sort of thing. And, so the more that we talk about it, the more we can reduce some of the negative impacts of it, and bring it to light. So, my talk to today really focused on bringing these issues to light.”

Warren said if a person is watching pornography several hours per day, they’re likely addicted, and it could cause behavioral health issues.

Much like drugs or alcohol, pornography offers reward chemicals, such as dopamine, to the viewer’s brain.

People who become addicted to pornography gain a higher tolerance and need to view more extreme content and more often, to get the same reward sensation.

Warren said a higher percentage of pornography addicts experienced emotional or sexual trauma as children.

He said most of the time the root cause of the addiction is not about sex or pornography, it’s about the addict feeling they are not getting enough of some kind of non-sexual need. However, sometimes sex or pornography addiction can either be a surface-level symptom, or even the cause, of someone who has the urge to perversely sexually or physically dominate others against their will.

Another speaker at NoMore Violence Week was Tara Bradford a representative from the non-profit private investigation firm, Deliver Fund. She works with local law enforcement agencies to prevent human trafficking, and said there are links between pornography and human trafficking.

Bradford explained, “Traffickers can often times utilize pornography to show their victims what to do, how to perform the sex acts. Traffickers can also utilize pornography to normalize the violence in sexual activity that they might encounter from the trafficker themselves, or from a john who comes to purchase sex from the victim.”

Dr. Ostin Warren, another guest speaker, spent many years volunteering at the Fargo-Moorhead Rape and Abuse Crisis Center and said many rape and interpersonal abuse victims claimed that their assaulters were sex and pornography addicts.

Other negative side-effects of pornography addiction that Warren cited included; loss of attraction to mates, lower ability to be sexually aroused by physical-stimuli, lower self-esteem and changed attitudes toward extra marital affairs.

Warren also added that the average age that people now first watch pornography is between eight and eleven years old. Warren said children between the ages of twelve and seventeen are the largest consumers of online pornography.

Bradford said that parents should not be afraid to tightly control and monitor their children’s devices and computers in order to prevent them from viewing pornography.

Overall, Warren’s main goal was to generate discussion on the uncomfortable topic, that is highly prevalent in society, in order to raise understanding and ideally begin to mitigate it.

Warren noted that most of the research on pornography addiction and its negative effects on people is done outside of the U.S.