The U.S. District Court in Great Falls has declined to order the names of the minor party candidates who sued to be added to the ballot for the Montana special congressional election.

Judge Brian Morris ruled Saturday that the three candidates failed to meet a minimal requirement in order to qualify for the May 25 statewide ballot. The complaint was filed by Missoula’s Thomas Breck, a member of the Green Party and Bozeman’s Steve Kelly, an Independent.

Under Montana law, the candidates must collect more than 5 percent of the vote in the last two general elections to get on the ballot. The complaint alleges that the parties had just one week to gather the more than 14,000 signatures.

The ruling prohibits the State from enforcing Montana’s ballot access laws to the extent that it requires an independent or minor party candidate to obtain more than 400 valid signatures in order to appear on this year’s special election.

Even with the ruling, the March deadline still applies.

“I’m encouraged that we have some clarity for the upcoming special election, as our clerks are busy preparing ballots and lining up election judges for polling places,” said Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton who was named as a defendant in the lawsuit. “At this point, we’re proceeding with the understanding that we have three candidates on the ballot for the U.S. Congressional election that will be held on Thursday, May 25.”

Breck told MTN News on Sunday that his supporters spent the day gathering the final 400 signatures needed for candidacy. He said they will be submitting them to the Secretary of State’s office on Monday, adding that even if he doesn’t make it on the ballot..this is about a much larger picture.

“Which is really why we fought the fight to begin with, both to gain access for ourselves but also for any other minor party or independent candidates who may decide in the future that they want to represent their friends and neighbors.”

Breck said they’ll be pursuing other legal action to continue trying to get his and other minor party candidates names on the ballot.

MTN’s Jack Ginsburg