HELENA – Trees and bushes are starting to bud and grass getting greener, marking the return of spring allergies for many. Montana allergists say spring allergies typically don’t start until next month, but some people have already reporting symptoms.

Allergists say pollen is the most common form of irritant in the spring, pollen can come from a variety of sources, including juniper and mountain cedar trees and grass.

The peak of spring allergies is May, but some people, like Susan Yokey, of Helena, said they are already seeing symptoms, that is when allergist get hit with patients.

“I look at natural remedies first, like just recently I started to sneeze and having some throat stuff, I take regular ginger, lemon, and turmeric to make some natural tea”, said Yockey.

Allergists said depending on how severe ones allergies are, many can be treated with over the counter oral histamines, nasal sprays or allergy shots.

Gina Harp just moved to Montana, she said she has never had spring allergies but that could change. Harp suspects her grandson might have allergies.

“The last week, to 10 days my grandson started with a clear runny nose and his eyes have some congestion in them. We’re not sure because we haven’t been in Montana that long we don’t know what kind of allergies Montana has”, said Harp.

Runny nose, watery eyes sneezing and coughing are all symptoms of spring allergies.

Harp said her grandson hasn’t been complaining about his runny eyes and nose, but she’s been treating his symptoms at home with some nasal sprays.

According to pollen.com, pollen counts for the southwest portion of the state are currently in the medium rangeand are trending higher in north central Montana.