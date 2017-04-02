HELENA – St. Peter’s Hospital hopes to have a CEO by place this summer.

The hospital announced on Friday that it’s hired an executive search firm to conduct a network and marketing campaign to attract and screen candidates.

According to St. Pete’s, so far they have received more than 125 applicants.

The applicant pool will be whittled down a list of no more than 10 candidates.

A search committee is expected to get that list in April and select five to six candidates for interviews.

From those interviews the top two or three will be selected. The hospital board will then make the final decision

Dr. Fred Olson has been serving as interim CEO since June 1of last year. The former CEO Nathan Olson resigned in May.