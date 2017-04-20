HELENA – St. Peter’s hospital is joining more than 2,900 other primary care providers as part of an effort to add additional resources and improve care; the program is called Comprehensive Primary Care Plus.

CPC+ brings together the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, state Medicaid agencies, insurers and primary care providers, it aims to better coordinate care across health care providers and could mean physicians offer longer, more flexible hours, and access to electronic records.

It is team based care with the goal of providing patients with individualized treatment to meet their specific needs, and reduce trips to the ER or urgent care.

