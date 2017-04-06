Authorities are investigating a reported stabbing on Thursday morning in Missoula.

Missoula Police are at the scene and at the Krispy Kreme near Brooks Street where the victim was allegedly stabbed in the parking lot at around 9 a.m.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said the incident began as a disagreement between three people in two vehicles.

Welsh said the driver of a pickup truck thought the other vehicle belonged to a relative that was reported stolen a week ago.

The man in the truck was stabbed in the chest during the altercation. The victim then left the scene and went to Denny’s on Brooks Street to get help.

Authorities are still looking for a white car involved in the disturbance.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds. He was was released Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have more on this developing story as information becomes available.