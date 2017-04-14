The State of Montana has filed a motion to dismiss their petition to revoke Barry Beach’s suspended sentence.

Beach spent nearly 30 years in prison for the murder of a Poplar teen in 1979, before Gov. Steve Bullock granted him clemency in 2015.

After his release, Beach was living in Billings.

In October 2016, a woman was granted a temporary order of protection against Beach.

According to court documents, the woman was the mother of Beach’s son, whom he fathered while out of prison several years ago.

A week later, Beach was arrested for allegedly violating the order of protection.

Late last week the City of Billings dismissed the charges against Beach.

Prosecutors said due to media attention, the alleged victim would likely not testify, and therefore they did not believe they could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Beach violated the protection order.

At that point, the State has yet to decide whether or not they would continue to pursue a revocation in Beach’s case based on parole violations.

On Friday the State announced they have decided to dismiss their petition to revoke Beach’s suspended sentence.

“The State’s decision is based on the City of Billings dismissing charges it had filed against Mr. Beach that alleged he violated an order of protection, which, if convicted, would have been a violation of the conditions of his suspended sentence,” said Eric Sell, a spokesperson for the Montana Attorney General’s office.

“The charges filed against Mr. Beach by the City of Billings were the grounds for the Department of Corrections’ recommendation that Mr. Beach’s suspended sentence be revoked,” added Sell.

