HELENA – The Montana State Library has concerns after they were told the library could see a 20 percent decrease in one of its primary sources of funding. The loss could affect local libraries.

The federal dollars come from the Library Services Technology Act.

Jennie Stapp is the Montana state librarian; she told MTN News they received more than a million dollars from Library Services Technology Act money. This year, they were told they would receive just fewer than $850,000, about a 20 percent drop.

“If that cut takes place, it means that we’re not going to have the funding help protect public libraries provide the technology and information resources that their patrons have come to rely on,” said Stapp.

Stapp said the money is a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library services. That grant makes up about 1/5 of the state library’s annual budget. This money pays for programs like Montana Library-to-go, used to download E-books, audio books for the vision-impaired and the Montana shared catalog, which gives smaller community libraries access to resources in different counties.

All 82 of Montana’s public libraries see an effect.

“Libraries place such a critical role in all aspects of our community life; they support education in many cases for Montanan’s youngest citizens. Librarians are the first processionals that teach them those vital literacy skills,” added Stapp.

If the grant remains at its current level it would be the state library’s smallest award of this type in the past the 10 years, and the only one since 2009, that came in at under a million dollars.

“Libraries provided rich discussions about topics of interest to local communities. That is where Montana libraries really shine and where we want people to have the capacity to provide the information services that are provided through this vital funding resource,” said Stapp.

Stapp suggested Montanans reach out their congressional delegation to express concerns over the loss of federal library funds.