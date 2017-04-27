Happy Thursday!

Showers, snow, wind, cool temperatures, and minimal sunshine once again moved through the state. Snow levels have lowered to about 5,000′ and some mountain passes have had a little slushy accumulation. Tonight, the atmosphere will continue to cool with lows dropping into the 20s and 30s. Some light snow and light rain will continue tonight. An accumulation of snow is possible down to about 4500′. Friday will start out cloudy with wet snow or a mix of rain and snow. However, slow clearing will take place so the afternoon and evening look sunnier with fewer showers. Highs will be cool in the 40s to around 50, 30s in the mountains. Saturday will be the nicer of the two weekend days, but will not be a completely “clean” day. A few isolated showers and a thunderstorm will pop over the mountains and then drift over the valleys and plains. Most locations will be dry, but there still remains a slight chance of a shower. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the 50s. Sunday, the next cold front is moving in faster, so there will be more cloud cover with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be an all day event, but it won’t be as nice as Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of May will be showery, breezy and cool. Some mountain snow will fly again as well. Looking later in the week, a major warmup is on the way with highs reaching the 60s and 70s from Wednesday into Friday. Yay!

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist