Happy Tuesday!

It’s rainbow season, that time of year when sunlight mixes with rain showers, refracts, and forms a rainbow. ‘Tis the season because snow is going away, and rainbows need liquid raindrops to act as a prism, creating the rainbow.

After a beautiful Tuesday, the weather will remain fairly quiet. There are no watches, warnings, or advisories in the state. However, clouds have increased and there will be some light rain and snow in parts of the state tonight. Any rain/snow will be very light and spotty. Lows will be near freezing tonight. Wednesday, a warm front will push north through the state with mostly cloudy skies and just a few isolated showers. Highs will warm into the 50s to near 60, 30s and 40s in the mountains. Thursday, a cold front will move through western and central Montana with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some snow will mix in at times in the higher elevations. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 west, but up into the 70s in far eastern Montana. Some storms will have gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. Storms will move through eastern Montana late in the evening. Good Friday will start out partly to mostly cloudy. Light rain and snow will move through western and central Montana in the afternoon and evening. A slushy inch or two could accumulate in elevations of 5,000 feet and above. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s, 30s in the mountains. Saturday, that storm will move into the Dakotas, but a mix of sun, showers, snow showers, and wind will continue across the state. West winds could gust higher than 40mph. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s, with 30s in the mountains. Easter Sunday will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies, lighter wind, and highs generally in the 50s. Another round of rain and higher elevation snow will move in Monday.

Have a great day!

Story continues below



Curtis Grevenitz