Recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month continued on Monday with pinwheel planting at the Cascade County Courthouse.

Students from Whittier Elementary School helped plant the pinwheels on the courthouse lawn.

County Commissioner Jim Larson spoke to the students and read a proclamation from the county naming April, Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Pinwheels for Prevention is a national public awareness campaign built around the symbol of the pinwheel.

The pinwheel represents a happy symbol of childhood and is meant to convey the message that every child deserves the chance to be raised in a safe environment.

The commissioner also read a letter from Blue Ribbon Campaign Founder Bonnie Finney which explains why the color blue is used on the pinwheels.

“I have never intended to forget the battered bruised bodies of my grandchildren,” read Larson. “Bruises are black, then they eventually turn blue. Therefore blue serves as a constant reminder to me to fight for our children.”

More than 1,000 pinwheels were planted.

Last Monday Sunnyside Elementary School helped plant about 1,600 pinwheels on the lawn at Great Falls College-MSU.