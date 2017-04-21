Happy Friday,

Cool, windy, showery, and in some places snowy weather hit the state. Several inches of snow fell above about 6,000′ in the mountains. Areas of light rain and light snow will continue this evening. Snowplows have been out on the mountain passes, and will likely be needed there until tomorrow early morning. An additional 1-3″ will fall in the higher elevations tonight. Lows will be cool, in the 20s to around 30. Areas of fog will develop with partial clearing. Saturday will start off with areas of low clouds and fog, but also areas of nice sunshine. The sun will increase for most of the state through the morning hours. Highs will reach the 50s to around 60, 40s in the mountains. Enjoy Saturday’s weather because Sunday will not be as nice. Another cold front will move through the state with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the state throughout the day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with 30s and some snow in the mountains above 6,000′. Monday will be sloppy as well, with a mix of rain and snow over the lower elevations. Several inches of a sloppy, wind driven snow could accumulate over the plains of northeast Montana on Monday. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s, with wind and showers of rain and snow. Tuesday will remain on the cloudier side with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs again will only be in the 50s, with 30s and 40s in the higher terrain. Showers and snow shouldn’t be particularly heavy, but persistently scattered through the state. Wednesday, another storm will produce widespread rain and snow. This storm has the potential of heavier precipitation and lower snow levels. The final Thursday and Friday of April will also be cool, windy, with scattered showers of rain and higher elevation snow. There have been very few truly sunny and clear days for the state this April.

Have a great weekend!

