It’s the ultimate battle of the bots at the FIRST World Championship in Houston starting Wednesday.

FIRST stands for ‘For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology’. And one team from Sun River is headed back again after rising to the top two years ago.

Sun River Rednek Robotics Coach Chuck Merja said his team is ready to turn up the heat in their FIRST Tech Challenge division at Worlds in Houston.

The varsity team of 6 said they’re confident heading into competition; they’ve had since September to build their robot they named Chobani, after a yogurt cup became the perfect launchpad for whiffle balls.

“There’s still a Chobani cup on our robot so, we decided it saved us a lot of time and it was worthy being named,” said Sun River Rednek Robotics Team Member Winston Fee.

While the team has some creative wiggle room, they must work with specific requirements for the competition including building Chobani to fit into an 18 by 18 inch cube.

“We have to use their particular motors, we can’t use anything, we can’t have toxic elements or dangerous elements in our robotic and we have to build it specifically to fit in the game manual in order to pass inspection before the competition,” said Sun River Rednek Robotics Team Member Ilaya Payne.

The team also makes around 75 percent of their robots’ parts to cut down on production costs while learning more valuable skills in science, technology, engineering and math.

“Everything from the side plates to the 3-D printed parts to even the funky looking surgical tubing harvesters on the sides,” said Payne.

During FIRST Tech Challenge game, teams in a competition rink must form alliances with other competitors.

The groups then demonstrate certain abilities during three separate phases of the challenge while trying to earn the most points.

One of Chobani’s strengths is being able to shoot whiffle balls into a target area.

“There’s one phone on the robot and one phone that’s connected to controllers that we use and the phones communicate with each other and send back the commands,” said Fee.

The challenge also tests teams’ abilities to network with others while thinking on their feet in case something goes wrong during the meet.

“It’s problem-solving in a pressure cooker,” said Merja.

“If the robot that is paired up with you, if they don’t turn or they’re not connecting, they just have to turn off the robot and then you’re going against two other robots,” said Sun River Rednek Robotics Team Member Marshall Kunkel.

“We always have to talk with other teams like, ‘what’s your guys’ strategy and how can we make that work with us,’” said Rednek Robotics Team Member Devon Lindquist.

Sun River Robotics took first at worlds in 2015 and are hoping for another big win. For half of the team, it will be their last year competing.

Merja said he wants to engage more Montana students in robotics; he said there are only around 20 teams in the state.

“How do we start something in Billings or Big Sandy or wherever? We don’t have enough teams in the state of Montana,” said Merja.

FIRST Worlds Championships are held in Houston and St. Louis this year.

The Sun River Rednek Robotics team will be competing at FIRST against 128 teams April 19 through 22.

To watch the Sun River Rednek Robotics Team #724 compete in their division live, click here.

To download the FIRST Championship App to follow the team, click here.