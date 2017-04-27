BOZEMAN (AP) — The superintendent of Yellowstone National Park said the park is acting to address a report that found evidence of sexual harassment within the park’s maintenance division.

Superintendent Dan Wenk said the park has increased training and made sure employees know where they can go to report misconduct. He said park managers will be considering changes in policies and procedures, organizational realignments and possibly personnel actions.

Wenk said Wednesday that no disciplinary action has been taken.

The Interior Department released a report earlier this month that found male supervisors and staff in the maintenance division created a work environment that included unwelcome and inappropriate comments and actions toward women.

The report was conducted after an employee come forward and alleged that a pervasive culture of gender bias, sexual harassment, and financial misconduct existed in a work unit within Yellowstone’s Maintenance Division.

He also alleged the behavior was tolerated, and even fostered, by a “men’s club” environment—one of insensitivity and arrogance toward other Yellowstone employees—that was pervasive in the division from 2011 to 2015.

The investigated found, “credible evidence” that their was a work environment that included unwelcome and inappropriate comments and actions toward women.

Wenk reviewed the investigation and said the problems aren’t systemic throughout the park, but they’re also not just limited to the maintenance division.

