GREAT FALLS – Carmen Thane Gopher is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges after after leaving a trail of crimes across the west side of Great Falls and then triggering an hours-long standoff on Monday.

Court documents stated that Gopher was involved in a reported case of vandalism at an apartment on Central Avenue; a woman said that he tried to kick in her door, and broke a large double-pane window. GFPD reported the amount of property damage was a felony.

After leaving the scene, Gopher was reportedly involved in a crash at Park Drive and 1st Avenue North in downtown Great Falls. Court documents stated that Gopher’s vehicle hit a vehicle that was stopped at a red light, and that Gopher then backed up, went across the center line, and drove away through a red light.

On the Central Avenue West bridge, several people reportedly tried to stop Gopher, and officers learned that he had “been the aggressor” in a fight that happened on the bridge.

Gopher then drove away and headed toward the Riverview area, where he crashed into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle had to be treated at Benefis hospital for her injuries; the nature and severity of her injuries was not disclosed, but they are not life-threatening.

Witnesses reported that Gopher fled the vehicle and ran into a house on Smelter Avenue NW, triggering the standoff.

The stand off ended after officers used “flash-bang” devices and a battering ram to enter the house. Gopher was apprehended.

He was taken to Benefis hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the crashes.

Early Tuesday, he was released from the hospital and transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.

Sergeant Jim Wells of the Great Falls Police Department said that authorities are grateful that the incident ended peacefully: “At the end of the day, everybody is safe.”

For the incident leading up to the standoff, Gopher has been charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony criminal mischief, and the following misdemeanors: disorderly conduct; careless driving; failure to obey traffic signal; no insurance; fail to give information and render aid at crash site; fail to stop at accident scene; driving on the wrong side of the road.

It’s unknown at this time what charges he may be facing in connection with the standoff.

Court documents and prison records stated that Gopher has a felony conviction for forgery in Cascade County, and was once charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The child endangerment charge was dismissed after Gopher completed a deferred sentence.

Prosecutors have requested that bond for Gopher be set at $75,000.

MTN’s David Sherman