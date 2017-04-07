HELENA – Helena Police have identified the suspect in the Smoker Friendly robbery from Wednesday Night.

According to police, the man entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

He was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash and three cartons of cigarettes.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jeremy Lee Murinko, 36, of Helena on Friday afternoon.

The investigation has been ongoing and HPD solicited help from the public in identifying Murinko. Screenshots from the security footage were issued. Through a number of tips HPD was able to identify him.

Murinko has been charged with one count of felony robbery and one count of misdemeanor Theft. Bond on the warrant is $50,000.

HPD continues to ask for help with any information on Murinko’s whereabouts. They advise not approach him or attempt to stop or detain him; instead contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information can contact the Helena PD at 406-442-3233, or 911.