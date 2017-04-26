HELENA – The East Helena suspect accused of distributing meth across the street from a school appeared in justice court on Wednesday.

Alan Eliot St. Germaine was seen via video on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute for both meth and marijuana.

He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

On Saturday members of the Missouri River Drug Task Force raided his home on East Clinton.

Agents allegedly found 50 grams of meth and 90 grams of pot in the 55 year old’s bedroom.

During the search, they also found zip-lock bags, digital scales, glass pipes and a couple of bongs commonly used to smoke meth.

Court documents showed the MRDTF had been working with confidential informants since November 2016. The CI was given money from the Task Force, went to St. Germaine’s home and purchased 3.5 grams of methamphetamine. Similar instances occurred with the CI on December 1 and then again on December 9, 2016. All the evidence purchased from St. Germaine has been analyzed by the Montana Department of Justice State Crime Lab in Missoula and have been confirmed as methamphetamine.

The home was located across the street from Radley Elementary School.

Bond in the case has been set at $25,000.

St. Germaine will be arraigned in district court next months.