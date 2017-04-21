HAPPY VALLEY, ORE. (NBC) – A man suspected of setting another person on fire at a Happy Valley Denny’s restaurant was arrested Thursday evening.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Deshaun James Swanger. He was arrested at a transitional home, located just a few blocks away from the restaurant.

The victim is a 69-year-old man. His family has identified him as Scott Ranstrom. He is in critical condition at Legacy Emanuel hospital.

“His face was like this big and he’s a skinny guy. And all red, and horrible-looking, burnt to a crisp. He was burnt to a crisp,” Ranstrom’s sister said. “They did that to my big brother. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. It’s not fair.”