(HELENA) Taekwondo students from around Montana – and beyond – came together in Helena this weekend to show off their skills.

On Saturday, Capital High School played host to the second and final day of The Challenge VII, an American Taekwondo Association regional tournament. The event was organized by Frederick’s ATA Black Belt Academy of Helena.

Elena Frederick, chief instructor at the academy, says about 350 competitors took part in the tournament, ranging in age from 3 to 70. Some came from as far away as Washington state, Minnesota and Canada.

Rick Abair, an ATA chief master, served as special guest for the event. He says tournaments like this are an important opportunity, especially for young students.

“This is an individual sport, but it’s a sport with a lot of support behind you,” said Abair. “You’ll see a lot of the parents, a lot of friends and family be here. So the kids can come out and all the things they’ve been practicing in their schools, they can now do in a competitive environment that’s very safe, a lot of respect, a lot of courtesy.”

Helena hosts a regional tournament about every three years. Abair says he’s impressed by the support the community has provided.

“I’d just like to thank Helena for hosting us, welcoming us to the event, and for showing up,” he said. “There’s a lot of people here from the city, and we appreciate you very much.”