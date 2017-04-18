WASHINGTON (NBC) – Tuesday is tax day and questions continue over the President’s still unreleased tax returns.

Across the country, town hall meetings and protests continued Tuesday as President Donald Trump insisted, his taxes were simply a campaign issue while he was traveling to Wisconsin to focus on jobs.

As millions of Americans scramble to meet the tax return deadline on Tuesday the President’s returns – remain under wraps.

Dozens of protesters were calling on him to release his tax returns. Chanters were heard yelling, “No more secrets – no more lies”

The white house said they’ve not been released, and may never be, because the President is still under audit.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said, “I think people are gonna keep demanding it and they’re gonna keep demanding it and making their voices heard on this.”

The President and his party are already looking ahead to tax reform. Trump said, “A tax reform plan to make our industry more competitive and also to provide a leveling playing field for our workers.”

But democrats said unless the President shows his returns, they won’t sign off.

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters of California said, “Is he doing it to benefit himself and his friends? We don’t know.”

Republicans were feeling the frustration at the town halls.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said, the “President says he’s still under audit,” to a booing crowd. And Republican Rep. Jeff Denham of California added, “I’m not going to ask the previous President that I served under to show his birth certificate any more than I would ask this President to show his taxes.”

NBC Reporter Blayne Alexander questioned citizens on the street, “Does it bother you at all that president has not yet released his tax returns?”

Some people said they were bothered; one person said he was a citizen first before he was president; another person added that it’s not disappointing because they never thought he’d release them in the first place.

The president insists his election victory proves when it comes to his taxes; the American people just don’t care.

While the president has broken with decades of tradition by not releasing his returns , he has released all financial records required by law.